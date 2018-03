The Indiana University Police Academy shows how the “demeanor, focus and sense of humor” of their cadets are put to the test with a humorous rubber chicken that squeaks. If the recruit cracks up, when the squeaky rubber chicken is up close in their face, they are then told to drop and hold a plank position as punishment.

