Stunning 4K Drone Footage Over Iceland’s Mystical Landscapes and Seascapes

Photographer Jan Erik Waider captures stunning 4K drone footage over the incredibly mystical and otherworldly landscapes and seascapes of Iceland, set to serene soundtracks. Waider, who is based in Hamburg, Germany, also photographs and films in Norway and Greenland.

I’m a visual artist and fine art photographer from Hamburg, specializing in abstract landscape photography and videography of the North: Norway, Iceland, Greenland and beyond.



Waider’s Still Photography is Equally Stunning.

via Nag on the Lake