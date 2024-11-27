How to Make Hummurkey, A Turkey Made Completely Out of Hummus

Sabra shared an interesting recipe for the Hummurkey, a turkey made completely out of hummus. The recipe is simple, it just requires a turkey-shaped cake pan, non-stick spray, and six 17 ounce tubs of hummus.

1. Spray turkey shaped cake pan with vegetable oil.

2. Pour 6 tubs (17 oz.) tubs of Sabra Classic Hummus into the molds.

3. Freeze for 6 hours

4. Release the Hummurkey from the molds and spread more hummus between the halves, like glue, to hold the Hummurkey together.

5. Smooth any cracks and edges with more hummus, garnish on a plate.

6. Let thaw to serve!

It could make for a very interesting appetizer on a holiday table.