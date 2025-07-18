The First Humanoid Robot Capable of Changing Its Own Battery Pack Without Any Human Assistance

UBTECH Robotics in Shenzhen, China has developed the Walker S2, the very first bipedal humanoid robot capable of changing its own battery pack. This is truly an amazing feat, as this anthropomorphic robot can sense when the battery is low or overheating and smoothly walk over to its station to swap it out for a new one without any human assistance.

