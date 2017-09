@mikeboydvideo Hey @mikeboydvideo , So, I made a little video, in wich I show you a skill that you might wanna learn. Good Luck!

Determined Scottish YouTuber Mike Boyd of the Learn Quick series was challenged by a man named Ben to try and learn how to stack dice with a cup . After quickly learning to successfully stack five dice, Mike decided to up the ante by stacking two sets of five dice on top of one another.

