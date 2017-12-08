How and Why Certain Fish Have the Ability to Generate Their Own Electricity

Nearly 350 species of fish have specialized anatomical structures that generate and detect electrical signals. Underwater, where light is scarce, electrical signals offer ways to communicate, navigate, find, and sometimes stun prey. But how do these fish produce electricity? And why? Eleanor Nelsen illuminates the science behind electric fish.

In an electrifying animated lesson from Ted Ed , scientific educator Eleanor Nelsen explains via narrator Julianna Zarzycki , why certain fish have the ability to create electricity , the different types of electricity created by different fish, how that electricity is used and why thes fish aren’t able to electrocute themselves.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!