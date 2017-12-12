How the Portrait Mode on Several Different Smartphones Compares to an Expensive Camera

YouTuber Marques Brownlee explains in easy to understand terms what the portrait mode is and offers several side by side comparisons of the various phones with the feature (iPhone X, Note 8, Pixel 2) that offer the function and how they compare to a gorgeous and expensive Hasselblad X1D camera. For the most part, the phones held up, but fell short in a few areas in comparison to the camera, particularly with foreground/background detection, edge detection and background blur. Whereas the smartphone cameras shine in portability and constant improvements.
NEW VIDEO – Portrait Mode: Explained! https://t.co/ZsfST1Vr9f – RT! pic.twitter.com/w0WOlqm15R
— Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 6, 2017