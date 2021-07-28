How Silent Props Are Made for Film and Television

In a fascinating piece for Movies Insider, narrator Abby Tang spoke with such renowned film and television prop masters as Tim Schultz and Scott Reeder to explain how silent props are made for so that their sounds don’t affect what’s going on in the scene. Noisy items such as paper bags, pool balls, ice cubes, and plastic wrap make a great deal of intrusive noise, so the prop master must take steps to muffle the sound to ensure that the dialogue can be heard.

Separately, Reeder has been sharing fun facts about props on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.