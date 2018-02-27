How Old The Simpson Family Would Actually Be in 2018 If They Continued To Age

Randall Munroe of xkcd created a fun fact chart that shows how old Bart , Lisa , Marge , and Homer Simpson would actually be in 2018 if they continued to age. He highlights the fact that, if you watched the show in the first few seasons in the 1990s and were around Bart and Lisa’s age at the time, you are now as old as Homer and Marge.

