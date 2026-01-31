How Sea Animals Sleep Safely Underwater

Paleontologist Danielle Dufault of Animalogic explained how certain marine animals can sleep safely without drowning or becoming prey.

Sleep is necessary for our brains. Without it we wouldn’t last long. So how do animals that spend their lives underwater manage to sleep without drowning or being eaten?

Dufault also looks at the various ways that different sea species make it work.

…it does make you wonder, how do animals sleep underwater? Some oxygen breathers spookily float close to the surface. Some others only sleep half a brain at a time. And some genius invertebrates have nightmares that you can see in their skin.