What is Ghostbusters really about? What’s the theme? Does it even have one? Let’s find out!

New York City filmmaker Patrick Willems has created a great video essay where he attempts to find out what the universally beloved 1984 Ghostbusters film is actually about, if anything.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!