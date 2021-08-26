How to Properly Cut and Serve Different Cheeses

Anne Saxelby, the resident turophile of Saxelby Cheesemongers in New York City, gave an informative Epicurious lesson on how to properly “cut the cheese”. All jokes aside, Saxelby, who has a long history working with artisanal cheese, offers helpful tips on not only cutting but appreciating and serving different varietals from all over the world. Saxelby’s list includes the familiar (Parmigiano-Reggiano, Mozzarella, Brie, Ricotta, and Feta), the more esoteric (Tête de Moine, Époisses, Swallow Tail Tomme, Coupole, and Winnimere), and everything else in between.

Join Anne Saxelby, founder and co-owner of Saxelby Cheesemongers, for a crash course on how to impress your entourage with any fromage. From the firm and tangy to the creamy and salty, Anne lays out the best tools and techniques for serving nearly any cheese you could think of

via swissmiss