How Cats Have Inserted Themselves Into Every Aspect of Our Physical and Virtual Lives

Abigail Tucker, author of the wonderful book The Lion in the Living Room sat down with The New Yorker to talk about the societal obsession with all things feline. Tucker explained that this obsession could stem from the childlike wonder of cats, the physical effects of toxoplasmosis or just the simple fact that these hyper carnivorous animals inserted themselves into our physical and virtual lives on their own accord.

I think that the way we see them is sort of little fur dolls kind of speaks to our nature of humans to sort of pretend that these animals are doing our bidding when actually they have wormed their way into every niche on the planet practically, and run roughshod over us.