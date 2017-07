Los Angeles artist and animator Matt Reynolds has created “Hot Dog Hands,” a bizarre animated short about a stressed out woman who can’t stop growing extra fingers. The problem will not seem to go away, until she finds a colony of underground beings who worship the lady and use her extra fingers as nourishment.

