The Spirited History Behind the Existence of Ghosts

Arianna Fox of 1440 explained the spirited history behind ghosts. She further notes that these apparitions of various origins were expressed in traditional folklore and rituals that were ingrained into different cultures by those who were curious about what happens after death.

Throughout history, the idea of ghosts has captivated the human imagination, from ancient rituals to modern folklore. …From Halloween’s roots in the Celtic festival Samhain to the rise of Spiritualism in the 19th century, these stories help people cope with death, trauma, and the unknown. Today, we’re diving into the origins of ghost stories and their lasting impact on culture worldwide.