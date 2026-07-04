A Hidden Treehouse in a Manhattan Public Garden

New York City travel guide Jeffrey Harnish shared the pretty surprising fact that there is a hidden treehouse in Manhattan, specifically in the Botanical Garden 6BC in the East Village. The garden, located at 624 East 6th Street between Avenues B and C, is open to the public on weekends, weather permitting.

Would you believe me if I told you that this tree house was hidden in the middle of a garden in Manhattan and open to the public?

Inside the treehouse, there is a comfortable reading nook with comfortable seating under rows of bookshelves. Because the treehouse is in a working garden, it is a good place to find quietude away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The density of the plants is so thick that you almost can’t see the buildings around you; it feels as if you’re not even in New York City. My favorite thing about this Garden is the treehouse. It’s a special place where you can grab a book, sit down at the table and enjoy the views of nature