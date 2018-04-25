Amazing Timelapse Videos of an Artist Sculpting Incredibly Detailed Busts of Groot and Thanos

Two amazing timelapse videos document talented sculptor Nick Brown of the LoreCraft channel sculpting incredibly detailed busts of Groot and Thanos, who both appear in Avengers: Infinity War.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
Two amazing timelapse videos document talented sculptor Nick Brown of the LoreCraft channel sculpting incredibly detailed busts of Groot and Thanos, who both appear in Avengers: Infinity War.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP