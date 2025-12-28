How the Pressure of Social Media Can Discourage the Carefree Enjoyment of Hobbies

Video essayist Alastair, who previously explored the art of doing nothing, eloquently spoke about how the pressure of social media can discourage the true enjoyment of hobbies meant to be fun and carefree.

The act of documenting the hobby becomes more important than actually enjoying the hobby.

Instead, these hobbies become onerous, leaving no time to become friends with failure, as everything needs to look perfect in record time.

We’ve taken everything that used to be just for fun and turned it into another form of work. We’ve lost the ability to do something just because it feels good to do it. Everything has to have a trajectory, a purpose beyond just existing. And honestly, it’s killing the joy out of everything.

The Art of Doing Nothing

Learning From Failure

via Why Is This Interesting?