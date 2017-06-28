The Famous Green Lady of Brooklyn Shares the Reason Why She Loves the Color So Much

Great Big Story visited with artist Elizabeth Sweetheart, the famous Green Lady at her home in Brooklyn, New York to speak about her love for the color green, how she first came to love the color and why she continues to paint her world in various shades of green.

From her bright green hair, to her self-dyed green overalls, the New York City artist has earned her moniker, “the Green Lady.” Elizabeth was inspired to wear green after an emotional trip to Florida with her father. Today, she continues to uphold the tradition because of the joy it brings those around her.

