Dizzying GoPro Footage of a Speedrider Turning Flips in Mid-Air While Flying Through Narrow Spaces

Carl Weiseth of Speedfly and Ozone Speed shared absolutely dizzying footage of his incredible speedriding skills. These raw GoPro files showcase Weiseth’s incredible ability to do flips, fly through incredibly narrow spaces, and perform other tricks in mid-air.

Carl Weiseth is a pro when it comes to navigating the skies: join him on these snowy speed flying lines to see what we mean. The GoPro Athlete always pushes it to the limit…