Devoted Woman Builds Underwater Wheelchair for Her Beloved Goldfish Who Can’t Swim on His Own

When Angela Chaisson saw that her beloved red Ranchu goldfish, Mr. Sue, could not swim on his own, she built a marvelous underwater wheelchair to help him get around the tank easily and build the strength he lacked.

Mr Sue is absolutely enjoying his little floaty! …The happiness that I see is pure priceless bliss… who would euthanize this and end his life because he’s handicapped? People can be so cruel!

Mr. Sue, who was born with a swim bladder issue that made it difficult for him to keep up with other fish, grew very close to Chaisson as she tried out different prototypes to see which fit best. In fact, the two developed a remarkable way of communicating through touch.

I start them off young when it comes to handling them and getting them comfortable with me… that’s how I built Mr. Sue’s floaty device because he trust me and knew it was for the good.