The Romantic Astrological Origins of Goldfish Crackers

Max Miller of Tasting History explained the romantic astrological origins of Goldfish Crackers. It turns out that in 1958, the head of a Swiss baking company wanted to do something nice for his beloved wife. Because she was a Pisces, he asked his bakers to make crackers in the shape of fish. These “Goldfischli” became so popular that it garnered the interest of Pepperidge Farm, who acquired the rights to make the crackers under an American name.

Then in 1962 Pepperidge Farm founder Margaret Rudkin acquired the rights to produce the crackers and changed the name to simply Goldfish cracker