Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) Recaps Season One of Stranger Things in Under Seven Minutes

by at on

To help prepare us for the upcoming second season of Stranger Things landing on October 27th, actor Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) stopped by Teen Vogue to unleash a seven-minute refresher course on everything that happened in season one of the spooky Netflix series.

Gaten, who plays the lovable Dustin, stopped by Teen Vogue to recap all the ins and outs and Upside-Downs of Stranger Things’ freshman season. But instead of just giving us the Sparknotes on all the shenanigans that he and his buddies got into, we had Gaten run through everything with a set of clues. It’s perfect if you don’t have time to re-binge the eight episodes because this will bring you up to speed in a mere seven minutes. (read more)


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy