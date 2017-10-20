Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) Recaps Season One of Stranger Things in Under Seven Minutes

To help prepare us for the upcoming second season of Stranger Things landing on October 27th, actor Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson) stopped by Teen Vogue to unleash a seven-minute refresher course on everything that happened in season one of the spooky Netflix series.
