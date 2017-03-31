Laughing Squid

Frolic ‘N Mae, A Very Creative Ten Year Old Girl Lets Her Vivid Imagination Run Wild Beyond Her Control

Frolic ‘N Mae by Ornana Films is a clever short film that combines live action with animation, mirroring the life of an incredibly creative ten year old girl named Mae who feels completely out of place at a sleepover party. After having her gift of an art set tossed away in favor of an iPad, Mae retreats to a bedroom where she releases her frustration with a black magic marker onto a discarded pizza box. It’s only when Mae tries to discard her angry art that her imagination takes hold and runs beyond her own control.

Frolic ‘N Mae is an action adventure short film starring a ten year old girl. The film blends live action and hand drawn animation.

