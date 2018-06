A post shared by Javier Pérez (@cintascotch) on Jun 1, 2018 at 7:02am PDT

Guayaquil, Ecuador artist Javier Pérez has been working on Instagram Experiments, an art project where he takes all sorts of found objects and turns them into wonderful illustrations. Pérez’s entire collection of found object illustrations are available to view on Instagram and Behance, and his portfolio website.

