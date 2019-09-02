Flying Inside the Eye of Hurricane Dorian

The eye of #Dorian pic.twitter.com/XN29zC46IP
— Garrett Black (@GBlack22wx) September 1, 2019
Lieutenant Garrett Black, a meteorologist with the US Air Force’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (aka the Hurricane Hunters), shared an incredible photo shot from inside the eye of Hurrican Dorian. The photo was taken by Jordan Sun and Hunter McAlister who were onboard the plane.
We’ve made it back home to Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. Here’s a few photos from hurricane #Dorian
????? #ReserveCitizenAirmen #ReserveReady #403WG #WC130J #SuperHercules #WeatherReady #NWSNHC pic.twitter.com/3Erxlf4qUk
— Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 1, 2019
Our #ReserveCitizenAirmen are still on the hunt! Whether it’s morning, day or dead of night, the #HurricaneHunters are in flight. #Dorian ????? #ReserveReady #403WG #WC130J #SuperHercules #WeatherReady #NWSNHC @weatherchannel @NWSNHC pic.twitter.com/ym9dgppJyg
— Hurricane Hunters (@53rdWRS) September 2, 2019