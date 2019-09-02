Laughing Squid

Flying Inside the Eye of Hurricane Dorian

Lieutenant Garrett Black, a meteorologist with the US Air Force’s 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (aka the Hurricane Hunters), shared an incredible photo shot from inside the eye of Hurrican Dorian. The photo was taken by Jordan Sun and Hunter McAlister who were onboard the plane.





