Fascinating Underwater Footage of Flamingos Feeding

The San Diego Zoo captured amusing yet fascinating underwater footage of the resident flamingos as they fed along the sandy bottom of their habitat. The scene features some very long legs and a beautiful pink head occasionally appearing to nibble at the ground, although they are actually filtering out the edible items from the mud and water.

These pretty in pink birds feed by sucking in water and mud at the front of their bills, then pumping it out at the sides. Briny plates called lamellae act like tiny filters, trapping shrimp, and other small water creatures for the flamingos to eat.

via Nag on the Lake