Man Makes a Hydrating Popsicle for His Favorite Squirrel on a Hot Summer Day

Avid juicer Jonny Morelli made a hydrating popsicle for his favorite squirrel, whom he named Junior Juicer. The popsicle, which was made with watermelon juice, lime, and mint, was a wonderfully cooling treat on a hot day in Los Angeles, and Junior enjoyed every bit of it.

Today I took care of Junior Juicer. It’s been hot in LA so I made these homemade popsicles. Needless to say, I think Junior loved it! Cooling and hydrating on the hot summer days. Not to mention, no junk added.