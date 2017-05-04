Laughing Squid

The Wizard Oz, A Fascinating Look Inside the Life of Neopagan Leader Oberon Zell-Ravenheart

The “Wizard of Oz” by filmmaker Danny Yourd and Animal Studio, is a fascinating journey into the incredible and unusual life of Oberon Zell-Ravenheart, the founder and spiritual leader of the Neopagan Church of All Words. Yourd read about OZ in an interesting Vice article that convinced him that the story of OZ needed to be told.

Oberon Zell-Ravenheart, known simply as “OZ”, is a self-described wizard who created a life for himself that is truly stranger than fiction. His tale conjures stories of unicorns, mermaids, a serial killer and the most cryptic magic of all, love.

