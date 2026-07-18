The Evolution of Playgrounds From the Industrial Revolution to the Modern Day

Historidame examined the evolution of children’s playgrounds, from the dangerous designs of the Industrial Revolution to modern equipment that prioritizes safety above all else.

Before the safety of children was something that people worried about, there were all kinds of interesting and dangerous things that you could find in a playground.

She also explored how the philosophy of play has transformed from the supervised fitness of yesteryear to modern free exploration, and why there is an enduring belief that a little risk is necessary for child development, particularly self-confidence.

Recent studies have actually shown that North American playgrounds might be too safe. Children have a natural inclination towards risky play. Risk-taking activities, like climbing a really tall jungle gym, can help brain development and improve self-confidence and risk-management skills later in life. Some critics have even suggested that these overly safe playgrounds actually cause kids to be more fearful of things like heights and lead to increased anxiety levels.