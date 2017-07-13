Emerald, A Mesmerizing Visual Composition of Swirling Colors Made From Paint, Soap and Oil

Artistic filmmakers Thomas Blanchard and Oilhack have created a a mesmerizing visual composition that, similar to Blanchard’s past work, combines paint, oil, milk and liquid soap that is then filmed swirling under a macro lens. Entitled “Emerald“, the gorgeous colors of green and gold open up a dreamlike surrounding with louder, brighter colors flowing in and out of the scene, all set against a beautiful soundtrack by Velvet Coffee.

“Emerald” is an experimental video that following a process that we have developed using paints, oil and soap.You will appreciate the small balls rolling under your eyes. All were filmed in 4K with a lens 100mm Macro from CANON