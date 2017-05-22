Laughing Squid

Labyrinth ‘Ello’ Worm Plush Slippers

ThinkGeek is featuring a pair of friendly plush slippers fashioned to look like The Worm that says “Ello” to Sarah in Jim Henson‘s classic film Labyrinth.

Of all the fantastical creatures Sarah encounters in Jim Henson’s classic film Labyrinth, that adorable little worm is hands-down the friendliest. He greets her with a hearty “‘Ello.” He invites her in to meet the missus and have a nice cup of tea (though how she’d fit in a worm home, we’ll never know). He may not know the way through the Labyrinth – he’s just a worm, after all – but if she’d stuck around he could have pointed her straight to the castle. The whole movie would have turned out different if Sarah had just listened to the worm. (read more)

