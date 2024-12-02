How Earth Factors Into the Fantasy World of ‘Star Wars’

The Art of Storytelling looked at the fictional world of Star Wars to see how much of Earth is actually part of the franchise’s canon. He notes how the Skyriver Galaxy connects with Earth’s Milky Way in an artificial manner, how the characters are actually human despite descriptions otherwise, and how the real world is invading the escapism of each Star Wars film or show.

Many have objected to the heavy-handed messaging in new Star Wars productions, which sometimes feel nakedly political. The proximity to contemporary American life kind of collapses the sense of remoteness necessary for mythology and fantasy.

He acknowledges those who are inspired by Star Wars to help navigate their own world.

On the other hand many have responded positively to “Star Wars” productions that are more grounded in realism and which deal with morally ambiguous real world, issues like corruption, bureaucracy, political dissent and class struggle.

He also mentions how the franchise series Andor is more based in realism than fantasy.

It’s only indirectly related to the mythology of the Skywalker Saga and it does not directly involve destiny or bloodlines, the Jedi. the Sith, the Force or anything supernatural. A large part of the story takes place in a prison which feels more like a plausible dystopian future than an epic Space Opera, and, to me, this is at least a proof of concept. That audiences can tolerate the Star Wars universe being a little more down to earth than it previously has been.