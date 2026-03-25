Inside the Factory Where the Legendary Eames Lounge Chair Is Made

The Wall Street Journal visited the Eames Office at the MillerKnoll factory in Zeeland, Michigan, where they make the legendary Eames Lounge Chair. Amy Auscherman, the Director of Archives and Brand Heritage at Eames, described the history of the chair, while various department heads within the factory talked about what goes into not only making this iconic chair but also how they ensure the quality of each chair by trying to break it.