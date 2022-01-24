Tiny Eagle Chick Is Hand-Fed Through the Beak of a Realistic Eagle Head Puppet

A tiny newborn eagle chick who was born on the final day of 2021 at the Philippine Eagle Foundation in Davao City, Philippines was hand-fed through the beak of an eagle puppet head in order to maintain limited contact with humans.

We used puppet rearing to keep Chick 29 from getting used to human presence. Limited human contact can help ensure a successful natural pairing with another eagle.

The puppet, which was made by natural artist Jennifer Miller of Featherdust Studio, was so realistic that it also provided “Chick 29” a great deal of instinctual comfort and encouragement as the eaglet grows.

Chick 29 definitely loves his food. Look at it go! There’s no need for assistance this time. The eagle puppet is just there for encouragement

via Everlasting Blort