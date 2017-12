A hungry little pet duck named Meat gleefully met his beloved human at the door and began honking away when he saw that a yummy bowl of corn was waiting for him . As soon as he was able to get at it, Meat gobbled the yellow kernels as fast as he could before slowing down to a normal pace.

