Fascinating Timelapse of an Artist Creating a Detailed Painting of a Fearsome Dragon

Artist Chris Scalf released a fascinating timelapse featuring hin creating a detailed painting of an fearsome dragon with airbrush acrylic paints. Scalf’s realtime, 6.5-hour video is available to download from Gumroad.

Was really desiring to get back into traditional art again. So I chose to do a basic pose to kinda “warm-up” back into it, if you will… It’s been a while. These are mostly old airbrush acrylics that I got out of a closet from many years ago, as well as some old brushes… Basically diluting the paint and building it up.