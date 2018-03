The fifth field test was a success. The device attracted stray donuts directly to his face. There were still a few minor kinks to work out, but the idea was brilliant.

Aloe Design Studios created a bizarre 3D animation in Cinema 4D that shows a bunch of donuts flying at a man’s face and then going berserk. The donuts slide around all over the gentleman’s face, fly all over the place, and repeatedly slap the man upside his glitched out head.

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently operated web hosting company specializing in Managed WordPress hosting.