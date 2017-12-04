Donald Trump Takes the Place of David Byrne in a Talking Heads ‘Once in a Lifetime’ Video Mashup

Videographer Swede Mason has put together a hilarious mashup that traded in the prominent visage of David Byrne in the video for the iconic Talking Heads song “Once In a Lifetime” with that of Donald Trump, providing a rather interesting take on the lyrics.

And you may ask yourself

What is that beautiful house?

And you may ask yourself

Where does that highway go to?

And you may ask yourself

Am I right? Am I wrong?

And you may say yourself, “My God! What have I done?”

The original version of the song with David Byrne in his rightful place.