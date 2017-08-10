Dominoes Toppling Over Through a Fire and Explosion Fueled Rube Goldberg Track

Kaplamino created an amazing video where a giant collection of dominoes topple over while traveling through a complex fire and explosion fueled Rube Goldberg style track.

The main idea of the video was to create a project with fire because it’s impressive and rare to see it in a Chain Reaction (as an example, there are much more tricks with air). And when there is fire it’s generally just a moving candle that burns a rope. But there is a problem with candles, you have to light it just before starting the reaction. It would be better to find a way for the reaction itself to light the fire just at the moment you need it. (read more)