Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Dominoes Toppling Over Through a Fire and Explosion Fueled Rube Goldberg Track

by at on

Kaplamino created an amazing video where a giant collection of dominoes topple over while traveling through a complex fire and explosion fueled Rube Goldberg style track.

The main idea of the video was to create a project with fire because it’s impressive and rare to see it in a Chain Reaction (as an example, there are much more tricks with air). And when there is fire it’s generally just a moving candle that burns a rope. But there is a problem with candles, you have to light it just before starting the reaction. It would be better to find a way for the reaction itself to light the fire just at the moment you need it. (read more)

Dominoes Toppling Over Through a Fire and Explosion Fueled Rube Goldberg Track

via Digg

Related Laughing Squid Posts






Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.
Back to Top of Blog
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved. Privacy Policy