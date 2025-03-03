A Pair of Slightly Unhinged Zombie Apocalypse Survivors Hilariously Debate Whether or Not to Eat a Dead Man

In the dark comedy web series “Do We Eat Him?”, comedians Fran St. Clair and Kelsey Cooke play Brie and Piper, two slightly unhinged survivors of a zombie apocalypse who debate whether or not they can eat the dead man on the ground in front of them before he turns.

When two survivors of a zombie apocalypse (or Zompocalypse if ya’ fancy) come across a corpse they must ask themselves that age old question we all find ourselves asking from time to time… Do we eat him?

In the first episode the women discuss the ethics of consuming human flesh, in the second episode they talk about how to avoid infection, and in the third, they ponder how to cut him up without a saw.

