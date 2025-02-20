David Attenborough Takes a Look at What the Dodo Bird Might Have Actually Looked Like

In a clip from the PBS Nature series Museum Alive with David Attenborough, the legendary host toured the Natural History Museum in London to talk about the dodo bird, noting that this flightless fowl had been driven to extinction by humans and other predators a long time ago.

Sir David Attenborough comes face-to-face with the dodo – the first animal driven to extinction by humans.

While Attenborough was viewing a painting of a dodo, the bird jumped out of the frame and onto the museum floor. He was then able to examine the physiology and behavior of both a male and female dodo to imagine what they might have actually looked like.