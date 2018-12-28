Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Danny DeVito Shows How to Peel and Eat a Hard Boiled Egg on Stage While Delivering Lines Clearly

by at on

Danny DeVito Eating Hard Boiled Egg The Price NYTimes

Actor Danny DeVito is starring in a Broadway production of Arthur Miller‘s 1968 play The Price. DeVito plays a used furniture dealer who haggles with a grieving son Franz (Mark Ruffalo) over the price of the furniture left behind by his deceased parents. In this role, DeVito is required to peel and eat a hard boiled egg every night (without any water) and demonstrated for The New York Times how he does it while still clearly reciting his lines.

Danny DeVito gives an acting class on how he eats an egg while still clearly delivering lines in the play ‘The Price’ by Arthur Miller, now on Broadway.

via reddit




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP