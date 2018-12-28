Danny DeVito Shows How to Peel and Eat a Hard Boiled Egg on Stage While Delivering Lines Clearly

Actor Danny DeVito is starring in a Broadway production of Arthur Miller‘s 1968 play The Price. DeVito plays a used furniture dealer who haggles with a grieving son Franz (Mark Ruffalo) over the price of the furniture left behind by his deceased parents. In this role, DeVito is required to peel and eat a hard boiled egg every night (without any water) and demonstrated for The New York Times how he does it while still clearly reciting his lines.

