Cryptocurrency Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters

Hodlmoon has created the perfect item to wear to the next Christmas party that requires the wearing of certain clothing that one might not otherwise at any other time of the year with their very amusing line of Cryptocurrency Ugly Christmas Sweaters, which fully embraces the popular blockchain trend. Discerning customers have a choice of the “ Bitcoin ” design, the “ Ethereum ” design and the “ Litecoin ” design. Future models that can be pre-ordered include the “ Neo ” design, the “ Monero ” design and the “ Polymath ” design.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!