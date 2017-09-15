Laughing Squid

Critical Hit D20 Dice Waffle Maker

The team at ThinkGeek created a geektastic waffle maker that is able to cook 5 3/4″ across x 6 3/4″ tall waffles featuring a d20 dice design on both sides.

