Cricket Chirps, Crunchy High Protein Snack Chips Made With Real Cricket Flour

ThinkGeek, no stranger to edible insects, is now carrying Cricket Chirps, a healthy, crunchy snack chip that’s made with cricket flour and comes in three different flavors – BBQ, Cheddar, or Sea Salt. The chips are very high in protein and low in fat, an excellent alternative to meat. When employees at ThinkGeek broke out these chips at the office, not one person recoiled in fear, in fact they quite liked them.

