A Seamless Mashup Featuring Gnarls Barkley, Supertramp, Rockwell and Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’
“Crazy Logic” by PinkFloyd47 is an incredibly seamless mashup that combines the Gnarls Barkley song “Crazy” with Supertramp‘s “The Logical Song” and Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me”. Also included is “See Me Feel Me/Listening to You” by The Who, footage from Pink Floyd‘s The Wall, and other clips.
Mashup by various artists, compilated by Arty Fufkin, and video by yours truly. Please rate, comment, and enjoy.
via Miss Cellania