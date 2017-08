A post shared by Musse Confectionery ?? ?yiv (@musseconfectionery) on May 29, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

The Musse Confectionary in Kiev, Ukraine is known for their very creative baked goods, particularly their beautifully decorated éclairs. One that specifically stands out is their gorgeous “Cosmos Éclair“, a scrumptious dessert that’s covered in the ethereal beauty of the galactic skies and comes in a variety of flavors.

A set of 5 eclairs assorted “Cosmos” in a gift box. In the set there are 5 different flavors: classic vanilla, pistachio, raspberries, salty caramel, chocolate.

