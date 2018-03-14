Laughing Squid

Cora, A Futuristic Fully-Electric Flying Taxi That Soars Through the Sky Without a Pilot

Cora is a futuristic, fully-electric flying taxi for everyday life that soars through the sky with no pilot. The autonomous prototype was developed by Kittyhawk and backed by Google co-founder Larry Page.

Cora began as a dream. An air taxi so personal and so simple it could take the trips you make everyday, the ones that define our lives, and bring them to the sky. After eight years of tackling some of the biggest challenges in aviation, that dream is one step closer. Cora isn’t just about flying. Cora is about the time you could save soaring over traffic. The people you could visit. The moments that move you.

Designing an air taxi for everyday life means bringing the airport to you. That’s why Cora can take off and land like a helicopter, eliminating the need for runways. Cora has the potential to transform spaces like rooftops and parking lots into places to take off right from your neighborhood. (read more)

