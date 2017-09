On a Star Wars episode of Generation Tech , host Allen Xie took us on an interesting journey through he conceptual history of the Millennium Falcon . He explained how one of the first pirate ship designs looked more like a regular rocket with a long tube-shape and a cockpit up in front. It evolved from there and become the iconic YT-1300 light freighter that we all know and love today.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!